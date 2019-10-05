RevolutionVR (RVR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $900,018.00

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. RevolutionVR has a market capitalization of $900,018.00 and $2,523.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RevolutionVR alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00694872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011363 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RevolutionVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RevolutionVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.