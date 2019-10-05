REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS REVB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 214,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,254. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $406.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

