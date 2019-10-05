Revain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $961,720.00 (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Revain has a market cap of $23.76 million and $961,720.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, BitForex, Kucoin and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00193368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.01014748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, BitFlip, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kuna, Kucoin and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.