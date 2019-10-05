Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,082. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.