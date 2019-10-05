Restore (LON:RST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of LON RST traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.29). The company had a trading volume of 82,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The stock has a market cap of $503.61 million and a PE ratio of 29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 415.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 378.44. Restore has a 1-year low of GBX 44.50 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.17 ($6.64).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Restore’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Neil Ritchie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,144.26).

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

