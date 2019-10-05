Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RECN. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

