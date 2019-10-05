Request Network Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Request Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Request Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Kyber Network, Bitbns and Ethfinex. Request Network has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.01012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Request Network

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request Network’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Binance, COSS, WazirX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX, Liqui, Bitbns, OKEx, DDEX, Koinex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.