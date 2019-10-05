REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

REMYY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.32. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

