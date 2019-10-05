Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,500 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.16% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $34.34. 14,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,735. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

