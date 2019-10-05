Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 125,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 556.1% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $120.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,285 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

