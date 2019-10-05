Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 970 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.26. The company had a trading volume of 743,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.84. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $120.93.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

