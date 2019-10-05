Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 315 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after acquiring an additional 338,908 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,930,165. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of CL traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

