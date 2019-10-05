Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 505 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,084,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,703,000 after acquiring an additional 548,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,139,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,239,000 after acquiring an additional 363,724 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

WELL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,761. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

