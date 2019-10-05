Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 402 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,776,000 after purchasing an additional 989,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after purchasing an additional 212,166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,034,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.7% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,605,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after purchasing an additional 328,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 177,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 857,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

