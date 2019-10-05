Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,240.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $151,443,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $281.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.88.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

