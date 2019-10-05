Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,388 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 867.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

SPLG stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 17,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.