Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,531,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

