Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 202.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $21.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,210.96. 779,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,202.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,174.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $836.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

