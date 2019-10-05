RealChain Trading Up 3.5% This Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, RealChain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $209,929.00 and $1,143.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,434,054 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

