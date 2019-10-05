Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Re/Max from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Re/Max from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Re/Max from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Re/Max from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Re/Max stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. 135,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,161. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $542.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 73.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Re/Max by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,164,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,702,000 after buying an additional 128,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,604,000 after buying an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 967,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,764,000 after buying an additional 188,008 shares during the period.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

