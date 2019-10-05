Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RYAM. Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 453,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 3.75. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.01 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.69%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 306.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

