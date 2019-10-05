Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $387,551.00 and approximately $4,744.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00191816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.01017270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090987 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.