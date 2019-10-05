Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RRC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.18.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 11,475,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,848,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $920.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,565.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,592.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 151,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.