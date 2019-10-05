RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.96. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

