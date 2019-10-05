RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) & Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Head to Head Analysis

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get RadNet alerts:

This table compares RadNet and Personalis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $975.15 million 0.74 $32.24 million $0.66 21.95 Personalis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Personalis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RadNet and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00

RadNet presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%. Personalis has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.43%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than RadNet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 3.33% 18.91% 2.75% Personalis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RadNet beats Personalis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.