Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Ra Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03).

RARX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,973. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.34. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,045.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,479,624 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after purchasing an additional 886,583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,507,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,023,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 378,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 253,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.