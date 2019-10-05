Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.33, approximately 126,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,687,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 50.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,772,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,215 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 55.2% during the second quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,659,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,010 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 58.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,856,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,730,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

