Quasarcoin Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $864,925.00 and approximately $3,227.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,330,150 coins and its circulating supply is 168,330,150 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

