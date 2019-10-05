Purex (PUREX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Purex has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Purex has a market cap of $1.14 million and $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Purex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012257 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004060 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Purex

Purex is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Purex’s official website is purexalt.io

Purex Coin Trading

Purex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Purex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Purex using one of the exchanges listed above.

