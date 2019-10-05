Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,001 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 26.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 21.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.97.

Shares of PSA traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.21. The company had a trading volume of 268,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,482. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

