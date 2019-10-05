Prudential PLC Takes Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 461.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 115.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ABN Amro assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.95. 8,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,235. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $252.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average of $210.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

