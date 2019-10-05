Prudential PLC Sells 9,577 Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Denbury Resources worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Denbury Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Denbury Resources by 67.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Denbury Resources by 32.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Denbury Resources by 70.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

NYSE DNR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.05. 163,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,942,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.37. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

