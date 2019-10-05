Prudential PLC Sells 243 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.9% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.54. The company had a trading volume of 266,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.60 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $8,311,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,916,236.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $2,467,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 907,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,560,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,220 shares of company stock worth $28,469,996 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

