Prudential PLC Sells 106,080 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 90.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106,080 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,854 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 21.7% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 86,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSE PPR opened at $4.73 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 229,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 331,279 shares of company stock worth $1,558,019 in the last 90 days.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

