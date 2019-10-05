Prudential PLC Invests $305,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,773,558.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,168.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $76.05 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

