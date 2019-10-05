Prudential PLC Has $271,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $110,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.20. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

