Prudential PLC Grows Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 17.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $76.72.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $40,036.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $255,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $589,092. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

