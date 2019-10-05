Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 2,064 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,937 shares of company stock valued at $554,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

