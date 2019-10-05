Prudential PLC Acquires 496 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,372,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,672,474,000 after purchasing an additional 168,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,126 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 74.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,812,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,770,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,766,000 after acquiring an additional 260,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ian Kaufman sold 15,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,205,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 33,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,685,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,779. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $87.47 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.97.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

