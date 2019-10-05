Prudential PLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 58,834.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,805,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 120.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 36.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 549,892 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 79.0% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,327,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,166,000 after purchasing an additional 303,654 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 20,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.