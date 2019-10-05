Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 2,250 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target by HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,627 ($21.26) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,845 ($24.11) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price (down from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,912.60 ($24.99).

PRU traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,404 ($18.35). The company had a trading volume of 7,140,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,422.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,598.54.

In other Prudential news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,381 ($18.05) per share, with a total value of £13,810 ($18,045.21). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,211.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

