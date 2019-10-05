Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

PLX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 120,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,193. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Protalix Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

