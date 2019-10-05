ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading 5.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $50.63, 2,455,976 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,249,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDOW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.