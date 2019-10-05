ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 175.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 19.9% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 109,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,249. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $104.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

