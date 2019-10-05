Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,379,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 857% from the previous session’s volume of 1,084,750 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $4.95.

Several research firms have commented on PGNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velan Capital, L.P. purchased 130,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $563,860.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lte Partners, Llc purchased 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $106,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 677,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNX. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

