Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1,351.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,802,000 after buying an additional 2,173,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 21.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,966,710,000 after buying an additional 2,171,463 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,487,000 after buying an additional 686,132 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,329,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $65,747,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.77.

CI traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $150.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,128. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.61 and its 200 day moving average is $159.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

