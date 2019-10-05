Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,360,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $592.00. 5,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.77. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $315.85 and a 12-month high of $639.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total value of $4,364,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total value of $9,045,380.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,794 shares of company stock valued at $28,629,079 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $666.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

