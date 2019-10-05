Private Trust Co. NA Invests $204,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 82.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

In related news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura set a $40.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

