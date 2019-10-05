Private Trust Co. NA Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 795.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.61. 52,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,445. The stock has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.