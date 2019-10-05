Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 10,655 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,286.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $82.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

